KARACHI - US Ambassador Paul Jones, Charge d‘Affaires, visited the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the great leader.

Ambassador Jones laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the US Embassy in Pakistan, said a statement on Wednesday.

Ambassador Jones noted the United States shares “Mr. Jinnah’s democratic vision of a peaceful and unified Pakistan. On behalf of the people of the United States, it is an honor for me to be here today to offer my respects to the founder of this great nation”.

Ambassador Jones also visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Quaid-e-Azam’s sister.

He later visited the adjoining museum and greatly appreciated the artefacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.