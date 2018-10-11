Share:

WASHINGTON - US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned China on Wednesday against engaging in competitive currency devaluations as the two countries wage a trade war, in comments published in the Financial Times. There are several factors behind the recent fall in the Chinese yuan, or renminbi (RMB), including economic issues in China, Mnuchin he told the newspaper ahead of meetings in Bali, Indonesia of the IMF, World Bank and G20. "As we look at trade issues there is no question that we want to make sure China is not doing competitive devaluations," Mnuchin told the FT.