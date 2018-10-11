Share:

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority held a session titled “Meet the Experts at Shahi Hammam” with students on Wednesday.

Almost 80 students participated in the session and the experts informed them about the restoration and analysis of historical buildings. The students who participated in the two hour session were from Comsats and University of South Asia.

The speakers who participated in the session included Rashid Makhdum who is a Consultant and Senior Architect at Aga Khan Cultural Services Pakistan (AKCS-P), Nosheen Zaidi the Deputy Director Social Mobilization of WCLA, Emaan Shaikh Conservator at AKCS-P and Mina Arham, Conservator at AKCS-P.

The experts talked about skills, techniques and methodologies used in the conservation of Shahi Hammam and how 52 encroachments were removed from the monument which were damaging its historic fabric.

WCLA, Deputy Director, Tania Qureshi said, “The activity was meant to create awareness among the students so that they can learn the on ground work along with their studies.”

WCLA, Director Marketing, Asif Zaheer said: “These sessions will be carried out fortnightly on different topics. The activity aims to educate the students and involve them in the future projects of WCLA.”