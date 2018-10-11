Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Gojra Saddr police registered a case against a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband here the other day. Complainant Iftikhar Ali, brother of deceased Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Chak 370/JB, told Gojra Saddr police that Sobia, wife of Murtaza, had developed illicit relations with Adeel of Chak 351/JB. “They conceived a plan to murder Murtaza. Adeel invited Murtaza and his wife Sobia on lunch at his house on Monday. After taking meal when Murtaza and his wife Sobia were leaving his house, Adeel opened fire at Murtaza who was injured and later succumbed to his wounds at Gojra THQ Hospital.” Gojra Saddr police were conducting raids to arrest Sobia and her alleged paramour Adeel.