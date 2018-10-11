Share:

The Joint Advisory Council of Writers Guild of Islam Pakistan [WGIP] held a meeting to review the performance of the WIGP at national level here the other day. The meeting was presided over by WIGP central president Abdul Ghani Shehzad. In his address, he stressed upon the writers and poets to serve the country without any prejudice and convince youth through print and electronic media to work for the betterment of the society. The central election organiser of the WGIP announced the dates of the upcoming elections within the organisation in four provinces-Punjab, KPK, Sindh, and Balochistan.–Staff Reporter