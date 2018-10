Share:

A youth was hit to death in a bus-bike accident near Rashidabad Chowk here on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ali Hassan (25) s/o Iqrar Siddique resident of 17-Kasi Vehari road was riding a motorcycle near Rashidabad chowk when a speeding bus hit his motorbike. Resultantly, he died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital while police started investigation.–APP