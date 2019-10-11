Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army soldier Sepoy Naimat Wali was martyred while two civilians were injured as Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), Army’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Indian army troops resorted to ceasefire violations in Baroh and Chirikot sectors along the LOC. “Sepoy Naimat Wali embraced shahadat while two women in Serian village got injured,” said the press release.

It further said that Pakistan Army troops targeted the Indian army posts in response resulting in substantial damage. There are reports of casualties to the Indian troops, it added.

Two civilians had been injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a previous ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the LoC on Wednesday.

The LoC violations come as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high over the former’s move to revoke occupied Kashmir’s special autonomy on August 5.

APP adds: AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population in Baroh and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch division.

The AJK prime minister, in a press statement, paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces, who were rendering matchless sacrifices while protecting the frontiers of motherland.

Raja Farooq Haider directed the hospital administration to provide best available medical facilities to the injured.