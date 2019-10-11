Share:

Toba Tek Singh - A quack and his accomplices allegedly held hostage a team of Health Department that was led by Deputy District Officer-HealthDr Kashif Nadeem on Thursday.

They also tortured a team member and pelted their official vehicle with stones. DDOH Kashif informed Kamalia Sadar police in his complaint that when team raided the clinic of “Dr” Sajjad in Chak Gullay Kay Bhaghailay, the accused was treating patients laid on beds and was providing medicines without having any licence from his illegal medical store. He added that when he sealed the clinic and medical store, accused and his two accomplices attacked him and his staffers and held them hostage while they also broke glasses of the windows of official vehicle by pelting with stones. Police have arrested the accused.

Gojra city police registered a case against a seller businessman of Lahore for extorting money of Rs12 million from a Gojra bike seller. Faisal Munir of Hussainia Colony of Gojra said in his first information report that accused trader of Ichra(Lahore) Mubeen Tahir failed to supply bikes to him against the received money and gave him a bank cheque of said amount but it was dishonoured by the bank as amount was not in his account. Police were investigating.