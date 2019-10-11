Share:

LOS ANGELES GN - Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are starring in The Morning Show for Apple TV+, a show that tackles the real world implications of the MeToo movement.

Aniston stars as a morning show host who is rattled when her longtime co-anchor (Steve Carell) is fired after accused of sexual misconduct. A younger woman (Reese Witherspoon) is brought in to replace him.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded, on Oct. 8, 2017, amid a barrage of allegations of sexual harassment from actresses, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Lupita Nyong’o, and former company employees. The news stunned Hollywood personalities, with many expressing shock on Twitter and other media sources. In the fallout of the allegations, Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman has said that she will leave her husband. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also expelled him from their board.

While promoting this show, Aniston opened up to Variety about her past interactions with Harvey Weinstein, a man whose abhorrent behavior and eventual downfall was one of the catalyzing factors of the MeToo movement. While filming 2005’s Derailed, Aniston had a deeply unpleasant experience with the super producer. While Weinstein wasn’t sexually inappropriate with Aniston like he had been with so many women, he was still “a bully.”

“There was the premiere dinner. I remember I was sitting at the dinner table with Clive [Owen], and our producers and a friend of mine were sitting with me. And he literally came to the table and said to my friend: ‘Get up!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And so my friend got up and moved and Harvey sat down. It was just such a level of gross entitlement and piggish behavior.” The extreme rudeness continued when he tried to force her into wearing a dress from his then-wife Georgina Chapman’s designer collection, Marchesa, and promote the label at the film’s premiere. “He came to visit me in London while we were shooting.”

He’d be like, ‘OK, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere.’ [Marchesa] wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, ‘You have to wear the dress.’

That was my only bullying. And I was like, ‘No, I will not wear the dress.’ ... What was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?!”