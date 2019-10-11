Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ambient air quality of the federal capital revives healthy status after being polluted for record three weeks with increasing ratio of environmental pollutants.

The hazardous pollutant of particulate matter of 2.5 microns has exceeded the World Health Organization (WHO) standards whereas it was below the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).The ambient air quality in the federal capital is recorded healthier.

According to recent air quality report released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) have not exceeded NEQS of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m³) whereas has been noted beyond WHO fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has been recorded 33.55 mg/m³ in the federal capital. World Health Organization (WHO) in its reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 22.89 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m³) and 9.90 mg/m³ respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m³ and 120mg/m³.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.