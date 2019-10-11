Share:

LAHORE (PR) Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Zareena Begum, mother-in-law of Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief, daily Pakistan Observer.

The APNS has offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.