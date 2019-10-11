Share:

LOS ANGELES GN - Bella Hadid may be one of the most in-demand models in the world, but that doesn’t mean she’s above a relaxed birthday with family and friends. The 23-year-old started her day by having brunch with mum, Yolanda, sister Gigi, brother Anwar and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, at Sadelle’s in New York City.

E! News reports that the family sat in a private section of the restaurant and that Yolanda arranged for a cake to be brought out while everyone sang happy birthday. “It was very casual get-together and Bella wanted it to be small,” a source told the publication. Afterwards, the Hadids and some of Bella’s close friends went to paint pottery at New York ceramics studio Colour Me Mine and Bella shared photos of a pizza-themed birthday cake.

A very wholesome day, if you ask us - but we wouldn’t be surprised if a celebrity-filled birthday bash is imminent. Naturally, the birthday girl’s famous friends didn’t miss the opportunity to share photos and videos in celebration of the day, including Kendall Jenner who posted a video kissing Bella and Gigi, who posted never-before-seen baby photos.