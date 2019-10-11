Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Taluka Police with the help of CIA Police Mirpurkhas on Thursday claimed to have arrested a car thief and recovered a stolen car from him.

Police told the media persons that a car bearing No (KSJ-221) had been stolen from the limits of Taluka Police on October 4, while after investigation the police detained one of the involved accused Babar Jutt, of Mirwah Gorchani Town and recovered the stolen car from him. They further told that other two accused identified as Amjad Arain and Muhammad Anas Baloch were absconder as police conducting raids to arrest them.