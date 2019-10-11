Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has sealed a commercial building in G-6 on Thursday for non-conforming use but to reopen it again as the civic authority is doing this since the construction of said building.

In last two years, the Building Control Section (BCS) of the Capital Development Authority has sealed the same premises at least four times but allowed the owner every time to manage its reopening, which create doubts about the working of Capital Development Authority especially BCS.

A department store was running in the basement of the building, on a plot originally allotted for a wedding hall.

The said multi-storey plaza was constructed by former PPP Senator Saifullah Bangash, who died in January this year. It was constructed on a service road behind the Aabpara Sunday Bazaar. The plot was originally allotted for a wedding hall but later it was converted into office-cum-residential apartments.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also initiated an investigation against management of the Capital Development Authority for its silence over the construction of a commercial plaza on a plot earmarked for a wedding hall last year.

A well-placed source informed The Nation that it is a routine in BCS that they take action against any illegality just as an eyewash and later become silent in return of benefits.

According to a press note issued on Thursday by Capital Development Authority, it has sealed the Save Mart Shopping Mall situated in G-6 on violation of building bye-laws and regulations.

The Director Building Control Section Muhammad Fasil Naeem was contacted to know that whether the authority would stay on its decision or the previous practice would prevail but he was unavailable for comments.

Meanwhile, Capital Development Authority conducted another mega anti-encroachment operation against illegal construction and encroachments on the state land in the vicinity of Bari Imam and demolished 570 shops, sheds, ovens.

The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority while assistance provided by the District Administration and ICT Police.

Furthermore, during the operation, staff of Enforcement Directorate, Capital Development Authority demolished shops which were constructed adjacent to the wall of Bari Imam Shrine while removed encroachments on state land from the Bari Imam Bazaar.

During another operation conducted for the removal of encroachments, teams of Enforcement Directorate removed the encroachments from the both sides of the roads and pathways from university to Mohallah Jajaar in the area of Bari Imam.

During the anti encroachment operation, 230 illegal shops, 315 sheds and 25 ovens were removed from the valued state land and retrieved possession from the encroachers.

The removal of these illegal constructions and encroachments were not only causing of trouble for pedestrians as well as devotees who visit the Darbar Hazrat Bari Imam but also creating hindrance for the smooth traffic flow.