LONDON DM - After teasing her ‘bionic hand’ on social media the other night, Charlize Theron revealed why she was wearing a thumb brace on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 44 year old South Africa native revealed she injured herself while filming her new movie The Old Guard on Monday night.

The black thumb guard was the first topic of conversation on the show, with the actress joking that she’s now a, ‘professional bowler.’

‘This is so stupid. I did an action movie and I tore the ligament off the bone fighting a… oh, that’s cool?’ Theron said, as the crowd started to applaud. When asked if it was a ‘custom glove,’ Theron joked that, ‘common folk have it,’ before describing it a bit.

“It’s like a fabric and they molded it for hours around. It’s hard for girls to put arms through sleeves though,” she said.

The actress has been, ‘walking around with this injury for two months,’ adding she filmed The Old Guard after shooting Fast & Furious 9.

‘I’ve been walking around with this injury for two months. I didn’t know it was anything. I was just like toughen up,’ she said. She added that she was told her digit was, ‘basically floating around,’ which lead to her getting the black glove.