Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says China has rejected Indian narrative by declaring Kashmir a disputed area.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said stance of a permanent member State of the UN Security Council is manifestation of solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and it depicts great friendship of Iron Brothers.

The special assistant thanked the Chinese leadership and public for strong support to oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.