Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of a news item circulated in the media regarding the rape of two sisters in Kabirwala district Khanewal, has sought report from DPO Khanewal.

The Chief Minister directed a probe into the matter and to take strict legal action against the accused involved in this tragic incident. He sought to ensure the provision of justice to the affected family.

SP and DPO visited the crime scene on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister.

According to police one accused nominated in FIR has been arrested whereas raids have been conducted to apprehend other accused.