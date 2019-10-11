Share:

LOS ANGELES DM - Actress Dakota Johnson is officially another decade older, having celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend. After a star-studded birthday bash, she seems to be enjoying some quality time with friends.

The Suspiria actress stepped out Wednesday wearing tweed for lunch with a friend in Los Angeles.

Johnson channeled her mom Melanie Griffith’s film Working Girl as she donned a grey tweed blazer, which she wore over a plunging white blouse. It was tucked into a pair of high-waisted light grey trousers with matching grey sneakers, featuring orange and green soles. She completed the look with a pair of round tortoiseshell sunglasses and a rust suede tote bag over her shoulder. The Peanut Butter Falcon star celebrated her birthday Saturday with a lavish party in Malibu.

The star-studded guest list included boyfriend Chris Martin, his ex-wife Gywneth Platrow, Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson and Tatiana Maslany. Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her pal a happy birthday, posting a black-and-white photo of the birthday girl. The Politician actress wrote in the caption: ‘Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem.’ Mom Melanie Griffith also posted a birthday tribute, sharing a childhood photo of her daughter.