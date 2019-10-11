Share:

LONDON - Soul icon Diana Ross is the first artist to be confirmed for the 2020 Glastonbury Festival. The Motown star, who first found fame in The Supremes, will play the coveted “legend slot” on Sunday 28 June.

She follows in the footsteps of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue - whose set this June became the most-watched Glastonbury moment of all time. Ross, who is celebrating her 75th birthday with a US tour, said playing the festival was “a dream come true.” It will be her first show in the UK since 2008.

That gig, at Petworth Park in Sussex, reportedly ended after 50 minutes when the singer took exception to fans filming the show on their phones. Assuming she avoids a repeat of that incident, Ross’s Glastonbury set is bound to be a major crowd-pleaser.

The diva has decades of hits to draw on, from 1960s Supremes classics like Baby Love and Stop! In The Name Of Love, to her solo disco reinvention on such 1980s hits as Upside Down and I’m Coming Out. “To all my fans across the world, this is my tribute to you,” the singer said. “Every concert feels like a private party. I can see your eyes and feel your hearts. I’m coming to Glastonbury, with love.”

Next year’s Glastonbury takes place from 24 to 28 June. The event sold out in just 34 minutes last weekend, although there will be a chance to purchase returned tickets in April 2020.