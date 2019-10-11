Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that strike or protest is against the norms of the noble profession of the medical community.

Service to the ailing humanity gives a unique status and importance to doctors, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday. He said if doctors are on strike, who would attend patients coming for treatment. “There is no justification for strike for acceptance of demands. Doctors should perform their duties instead of going on strike,” he said.

He said that issues could be settled with mutual understanding. “Provision of the best healthcare facilities is our mission and doctors will have to perform the role of a benign benefactor by serving patients in the best manner,” the chief minister said.

VISIT TO DHARABI LAKE IN CHAKWAL

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Dharabi Lake in Chakwal on Thursday. He inspected the work being done to promote tourism in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Dharabi Lake would be developed as a tourist spot and a rest house would be constructed along link road.

A project has been started to develop a resort at the lake along with construction of link roads, he said. An amount of Rs80 million has been allocated for this purpose,” he said.

The chief minister said that hatchery would be promoted side by side water sports in the lake. He expressed the hope that the initiative would promote tourism and create earning opportunities for locals. “Promotion of tourism-related activities will boost economic opportunities and the area would be developed through improved road network,” he said. Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of Dadhocha Dam near Rawat. The dam project has been launched to fulfil the future drinking water needs of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas.

The project director briefed the chief minister about the project. The chief minister directed Irrigation Department officials to ensure timely completion of the project.

CM THANKS SRI LANKA CRICKET TEAM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the Sri Lankan cricket team and its management for playing One-Day International (ODI) and T20 series in Pakistan. In a message issued here on Thursday, he said that cricket lovers fully supported both teams and revival of international cricket in Pakistan is praiseworthy. He said that revival of cricket has given a positive message to the world and everyone is in a jubilant mood at the success of the series.

He expressed his satisfaction with discipline and passion of spectators and said that peace has been fully restored in Pakistan. He expressed the hope that other foreign cricket teams would also visit Pakistan. The chief minister congratulated police, administration and other line departments for making foolproof security arrangements and said the cabinet committee on law and order also performed well.