Pakistan Coast Guards recovered drugs worth 160 million rupees and arrested four suspects during separate actions in different districts on Friday.

The PCG during search of a suspected vehicle near Badok FC check post in tehsil Pasni of district Gwadar recovered 12 kilogram heroin and 10 kilogram high quality hashish and arrested two drugs pusher on board.

Meanwhile, in another action in tehsil Windar of district Lasbela, the PCG recovered 3,955 kilogram toxic betel nut hidden in orchard and two suspects were held.

A spokesman of PCG said that the recovered drugs value 160 million rupees in international market and the detainees were being interrogated.