The Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement on Friday that in “close cooperation with the president of Eritrea, [Ethiopian Prime Minister] Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles for a peace agreement to end the long no peace stalemate between the two countries”.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee tweeted on Friday that they had decided to award the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

He was awarded “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea”, the committee said in a press release.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister added significantly to signing the July 2018 peace deal, which ended his country’s almost 20-year military stalemate with Eritrea following their 1998-2000 border war.