ISLAMABAD - European Ambassador at UN Carl Hallergard has expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis developing in Indian Occupied Kashmir as the curfew imposed there by Indian forces entered its 66th day.

“(The) EU is keeping a close eye on Kashmir situation and we are concerned about (the) growing conflict. We acknowledge the ambitious and hectic efforts being carried out by Prime Minister Imran Khan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir,” said Ambassador Carl Hallergard in a meeting held with Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi in Geneva on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the European Ambassador said that the European Union also acknowledged efforts by Pakistan government for Afghan refugees which were unparalleled in the history. He said that generous hosting of millions of refugees over four decades reflected the generosity and care for humanity by people and government of Pakistan.

He said that he was closely connected with Pakistani mission in Geneva. He further added that Pakistan had a strong and genuine case on Afghan refugees and the EU should try to join hands financially to assist Pakistan in dealing with the situation.

On the occasion, Shehryar Afridi briefed the EU delegation on the humanitarian crisis developing in IOK. He said that the world needed to act before it’s too late. He said that Kashmir was a nuclear flashpoint between two Pakistan and India and the situation might get out of hands as India had heavily militarized the region. He said that any miscalculation might lead towards a crisis which would have impact beyond regions and borders. Detailing the situation about Afghan refugees, Afridi said that Pakistan’s efforts must be acknowledged by the developed world.

“Especially the way we are catering to the humanitarian issue of refugees for the past 40 long years. We have not only provided food but also have provided equal job opportunities besides other social services including health, education,” the minister said.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan had recently directed opening of bank accounts of over 1.4 million Afghan refugees which had no parallel in human history.

Carl agreed that Pakistan was bearing unprecedented sacrifices to facilitate the Afghan refugees. He added that Pakistan had a strong case and they would come and join hands with Pakistan to deal with refugees’ issue.