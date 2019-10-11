Share:

GUJRAT - Speakers at a day-long seminar at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday linked the resolution of the Kashmir issue to economically strong and prosperous Pakistan.

The seminar titled ‘Kashmir Conflict: Challenges, Options and the Way Forward’ was organised by Department of Political Science and International Relations. The chief guest of the seminar was former vice chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof Dr Syed Khawaja Alqama. The proceedings were presided over by UoG Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq. Dr Alqama threw ample light on the various aspects of the long-standing dispute between and Pakistan. “The permanent solution of the problem lies in an economically strong and prosperous Pakistan. Unlike conventional wars, today’s wars are fought in the fields of knowledge and economy. We need to attain supremacy in both at all levels. There is no dearth of manpower and natural resources in our country. World’s knowledge-based economies are making huge strides in their journey of progress,” Dr Khwaja Alqama said. Renowned historian Prof. Dr Syed Imtiaz Haider Shah and Dean Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood were among the guests of honour while department chairperson Dr Muhammad Mushtaq moderated the ceremony.

Universities’ role stressed to educate the world about Kashmiris’ plight

Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq in his address on the occasion stressed the need for immediate, peaceful and permanent settlement of the dispute for regional peace and stability. The University of Gujrat is completely in sync with the rest of the nation in expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir against the Indian oppression. Dr Shabbar Atiq said that the students, faculty and administration see eye-to-eye with the government on its narrative on Kashmir and pledge full support to the Kashmiris till they get freedom from Indian occupation. Prof Syed Imtiaz Haider Shah said that in the modern era of technological advancement only those nations which have ascendancy over others in the field of knowledge and economy will always remain victorious. He discussed the Kashmir issue from a historical perspective. He urged the students to highlight the issue at every social media forum to get the attention of the world community.

Dr Muhammad Mushtaq said that Pakistani universities have always supported a peaceful and political solution to the Kashmir problem. They should take it as their shared responsibility to help carry the message of the oppressed Kashmiris and the anguish and pain felt by the Pakistani nation to the rest of the world. He thanked the UoG Political Science Society for successful organization of the seminar.