SIALKOT - A Daska based youth and his Facebook friend from Japan tied the knot as their six months old friendship turned into love , which brought her here from Japan for wedding.

Village Glotiyaan-Daska based youth Suffiyan Ali (27) had a friendship with a Japanese girl Sunita (26) on Facebook for the last six months. Later, the friendship turned into their blind love and she traveled to Pakistan in his love. She embraced Islam at the hands of a local religious cleric during a special ceremony held at a local mosque in village Glotiyaan, Daska tehsil. Sunita was given her Islamic name as Aysha.

Later, the couple, Pakistani youth Suffiyan Ali and her Japanese friend Sunita- Aysha tied the knot. On this occasion, the jubilant villagers garlanded the couple and showered rose petals on it. They also distributed sweets and gifts.

Groom Suffiyan Ali has a MSc Chemistry degree and he is a teacher in a local private school in Daska by profession.

On this occasion, the Japanese bride said that she was much happy after marrying her true Pakistani friend. She said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and people of Pakistan were very kind and loving. She said that Islam is a true religion of nature. She said that the Muslims could never be the terrorists. She said that Islam gives the lessons of peace, love, affection, unity, tolerance and respect of humanity.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has nominated its former President Dr Nouman Idrees Butt as candidate for the FPCCI Executive Member seat ahead of the upcoming elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

This was announced in a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik presided over the meeting.

The meeting was told that the Sialkot exporters were enthusiastically participating in FPCCI’s upcoming elections and now Sialkot was eyeing on the slot of the President of FPCCI in these polls as well.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik said that this time Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has fielded a potential candidate in shape of Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt(former SCCI President) for FPCCI polls.

Earlier, Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt is the lifetime Director and Board Member of World Federation of Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI) in Sialkot-Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi inaugurated the newly established “Police Khidmat Center” at Daska City police station here today. Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz, Assistant Commissioner Daska Mrs. Maria Waqar, Inspector Haji Javaid Hussain (SHO Daska City police station), othe rpolice officials and local notables attended this ceremony.

On the occasion, RPO pledged to promote good policing in society in active cooperation with the people.