Share:

LAHORE - Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march doesn’t matter. “Not a single political party will participate in Fazl’s long march”, he said while talking to the media after addressing King Edward Medical University convocation. He said: “It’s time to show solidarity with Kashmiris. In general election, 220 million people gave mandate to the PTI to rule. I know Fazl. He will show flexibility about his decision on long march for nation’s collective benefit,” Sarwar said. To a question about PM Imran Khan’s worry about the planned long march, he questioned did anyone see any sign of worries on PM’s face. He said long march will not do any good to the nation at a time when India is crossing limits of atrocities on Kashmiris.