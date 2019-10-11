Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in Pakistan. Speaking to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here, Qureshi said the people of Pakistan had great respect and honor in their hearts for the British Royal Family. He said special arrangements have been made with regard to the arrival of British Royal couple. He said the visit of British Royal couple next week will promote bilateral relations between the two countries. The FM also has urged the international community including the United Kingdom to play role in lifting the curfew in Occupied Kashmir.