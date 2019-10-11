Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police have busted a gang of dacoits by arresting two active members, informed a spokesman on Thursday. The dacoit gang is known as “Sharoni Gang” while the detainees have been identified as Shahron (the ring leader) and Asif, he said. Police have recovered cash and three mobile phones from their possession, he said. Police have registered case against them and launched investigation, he said. City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana has taken stern action on rising street crime and constituted a special team under supervision of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking it to ensure the arrest of dacoits involved in street crime and dacoities.