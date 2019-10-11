Share:

SIALKOT - A special surveillance team of SNGPL detected gas theft worth Rs11 million and unearthed the illegal main gas supply line laid there by a factory on Rattiyaan-Harrar Road Sialkot.

According to the FIR (625/2019) lodged at Muradpur police station by Usman Habib, the executive engineer metering operations SNGPL Sialkot, factor owner Muhammad Muneer was stealing gas by laying a secret and illegal gas supply line to his rubber balls manufacturing factory and was running 20 big gas ovens.

The FIR added that the accused had stolen gas (worth of Rs.11 million) through this ilegal gas pipe line there.

Police have started investigation after registering a case against accused , with no arrest.ax