HAFIZABAD - In order to take revenge from the Gepco officials who disconnected two electricity meters of Municipal Committee Hafizabad, the MC officials parked a container full of filth and garbage near the main gate of Sub Division No 2 located quite near the Jamia Masjid Saddiqia Bijli Mohallah Hafizabad.

The inhabitants of Bijli Mohallah particularly the ‘namazis’ have strongly protested against the irresponsible and inhuman act of the municipal officials.

According to sources, the officials of Gepco Sub Division No. 2 disconnected two electricity meters of the MC for non-payment of Rs982,000. Feeling insult, the municipal officials immediately parked the container full of filth and garbage quite near the main gate of the sub division No. 2. However, on the request of the MC, Gepco authorities reinstalled the meters but despite requests and protests of the inhabitants of Mijli Mohallah and officials of Gepco sub division, the municipal officials have not yet removed the filth container.

Protesters call for early removal of filth container

The inhabitants of Bijli Mohallah particularly the ‘namazis’ of Jamia Masjid Saddiqia have strongly protested against the attitude of the MC authorities and have called upon the Commissioner Gujranwala to take serious notice and order for the removal of the container from near the masjid.

Meanwhile, the Kaleke police have arrested Talat Mahmood and Asif Mahmood of Nouthen village on the charge of providing poisonous wheat flour to Hassan Ali as a result of which 75 villagers fell unconscious after taking the meal at the ‘qul’ ceremony of his father, Muhammad Aslam.

According to police source, Hassan Ali son of Muhammad Aslam had arranged lunch after the ‘qul’ ceremony of his late father in Chah Saroo (Nouthen). After taking meals, 30 men, women and children suddenly fell unconscious and were removed to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad in critical condition. Now the toll of affected persons have risen to 75. They are being treated in the DHQ Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

National Disaster Day was observed in Hafizabad today under the auspices of Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence Department.

District Officer Rescue-1122 and District Officer Civil Defence Ghulam Mustafa have called upon the masses to get training in rescue, first aid and civil defence to help rescue in case of any eventuality.

The participants offered fateha for the martyred personnel of the departments during the national calamity.

SCHOOL GATHERING

Revolution could be brought about in the society if teachers play their pivotal role and perform their duties honestly and with commitment, Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Ameen Chaudhary said here.

While addressing gathering of the High School Headmasters/Headmistress and Principals, he said that the teachers should continue to perform their duties efficiently to brighten the career of their students and create healthy society. He presented shields to Arif Hussain Bhutta, Rai Muhammad Zaman, Mansib Ali, Nasreen Meraj, Nargis Arif, Abid Saleem and Naheed Kousar for showing best results in the secondary school examination.