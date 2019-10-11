Share:

Multan - The provincial government has allocated Rs167 million for the construction of shelter homes in Multan and four other cities. This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak while talking to the journalists here on Thursday. He added that search for an appropriate place for setting up Panahgah was underway in Multan and work on the project would start soon. He said that Multan was a big city but it was unfortunate that the capacity of public departments was very limited. He added that the capacity of the departments needed to be built further. He disclosed that he briefed the Chief Minister on development projects, law and order situation and vacant posts. He disclosed that recommendations for different departments were being sent to the Chief Minister office on the direction of the Chief Minister. To a question, he pointed out that the citizens were reluctant to pay WASA bill as a result of which the authority stood at the brink of bankruptcy. “The situation is so grave that the WASA do not have funds to pay the salaries of the workers,” he added. He pointed out that WASA had to pay Rs. 50 million electricity bill every month and the authority was being run with the help of subsidy given by the government. He said that it was need of the hour that WASA tariff should be increased and the authority should be given financial autonomy. He stressed that the citizens would have to take their responsibility otherwise the system would fail. Answering another question, he disclosed that a plan had been made to increase facilities for the public at registry branch. About studs installed by MDA on roads to keep traffic slow, he said that the Commissioner Multan division had taken notice of this issue and MDA authority had been issued a direction for their elimination.