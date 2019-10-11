Share:

India is targeting the civilian population at the cease fire line to divert the attention of the international community from the unrelenting military lock-down and communications blackout in the held valley, says Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

In a series of tweets and meetings with different delegations on Friday, he said India has besieged eight million people due to fear of protests on a large scale and deployed over 900,000 troops in the held valley.

The AJK Prime Minister said that Indian troops have paralysed normal life in the valley and thousands of people have been detained, while thousands more are missing.

He said the fascist Narendra Modi is following the agenda of extremist organisation RSS which is bent on elimination of minorities, particularly Muslims.

Farooq Haider said that even innocent children and women are not safe from Indian shelling along the Line of Control.

Paying rich tribute to the armed forces and people living alongside the LoC, he said that they stood like an iron wall against Indian aggression.

He reiterated that Kashmiris, who are rendering sacrifices to get their right to self-determination for the last 72 years, will not be left alone in this critical time.

Terming Pakistan a lone lawyer of Kashmiris, he said the way Pakistan, its government and its army expressed solidarity with the brethren Kashmiris, has boosted their morale.