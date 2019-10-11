Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter President Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that youth is being destroyed because of gutka and tobacco throughout Sindh and police have been increase the business of gutka rather than curb drug trafficking. According to details, Haleem Adil, who is also PTI parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly, talking to media at Adil House Karachi on special issue of Sindh said that teenager is being destroyed by using gutka and tobacco throughout Sindh. He said that despite the special orders of the High Court Sindh, effective measures have not been taken to prevent the use of gutka throughout Sindh.

He said that effective measures need to be taken to eliminate use of gutka, other fatal diseases including cancer have increased due to use of gutka and Mainpuri.

“Police have a key role in running the business of gutka throughout Sindh this business cannot be operated in any city without the permission of the police of the area. He demanded the IGP Sindh that they sets up special cell against sell and used of gutka in every police station to save youth.