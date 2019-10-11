Share:

LAHORE - The NAB DG on Thursday ordered the administration of housing societies to display boards with details of area, approval, map, and development at the sites and offices as well.

A spokesman said the owners of housing societies are asked to display boards comprising complete details of the housing project specifying map of approved area of the society along with approval from Regulatory Body, Maps of blocks affixed at the entrance of each block, guidelines for members at society office and marking of land reserved for public buildings whether developed or yet to be constructed.

NAB has also issued instructions to all regulators including LDA, Faisalabad Development Authority, Cooperative Department Punjab and Deputy Commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal. The guidelines were issued after NAB observed that housing societies intentionally hide information from the public and deceive them with fake claims and in some cases even plots and houses are being sold without compulsory approval.

Of the regulatory bodies.

During the course of Inquiries and Investigations, the Bureau observed that non-saleable areas which are designated for public buildings and places had been found sold out while in some cases land which the owners don’t possess was also sold out on files to public.