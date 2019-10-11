Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday turned down a petition seeking quashment of the FIR registered against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for allegedly killing Ghazi Abdul Rashid in the Lal Masjid operation, Islamabad.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments of both the sides and termed it as non-maintainable.

President of Pakistan Social Justice Party Akhtar Shah had filed the petition in the court.

The petitioner requested the court to quash the FIR against Musharraf for allegedly murdering Ghazi Abdul Rashid and his mother in the Lal Masjid operation.

In the petition, he contended that FIR is based upon malafide intention and unless it is quashed and its operation is suspended, it shall cause a direct threat to the stability of Pakistan and to its vital institutions, hence the same merits to be cancelled and quashed as well.

In the petition, Akhtar Shah also narrated the facts caused Lal Masjid operation as appeared in Lal Masjid Commission report.

He was of the view that police and civilian authorities were unable to control the grave situation and the miscreants were threatening public security while the civil administration had no choice except to call the army in aid of civil power.

“The Cabinet approved the action initiated by the Government to resolve the Lal Masjid issue,” maintained the petitioner. He further stated that during the fire fight, Abdul Rashid Ghazi was said to have been shot in the leg and was asked to surrender. However, militants in the room fired back at the SSG, and Ghazi was killed in the crossfire. Other reports say that Ghazi came out of a bunker to surrender but he was shot by this own forces.