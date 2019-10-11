Share:

Gujranwala - Illegal bus stands with lack of facilities caused tension and troubles to the passengers in Gujranwala.

There are about dozens of bus stands in different parts of the district and most of them are established illegally and also lack facilities like wash rooms, waiting rooms, drinking water and security. The passengers are facing troubles and tension at these illegal bus stands but administrations of these stands only intends to collect money from the passengers and they have no interest to resolve the problems of the passengers. Citizens of the Gujranwala demanded the deputy commissioner and RTA authorities to take notice about the matter and bus stand administration should be directed to provide the basic facilities of drinking water, waiting room, wash rooms etc.

RESULTS

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the Inter Part-I result. According to details total 147599 candidates appeared in the examinations from which 83081 are successful with 56.29 pass percentage. In pre medical, 7960 boys and 23507 girls participated from which 5507 boys and 17160 girls got passing marks. In pre engineering 11958 boys and 7084 girls appeared while 7860 boys and 5090 girls could got passing marks. In humanities group 18203 boys and 38236 girls participated from which 6919 boys and 22192 girls declared successful. In general science group 13231 boys and 12823 girls appeared while 5315 boys and 7391 girls got passing marks. In commerce group 8275 boys and 5983 girls participated from which 2894 boys and 3753 girls could got passing marks.