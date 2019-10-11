Share:

LAHORE - JI chief Sirajul Haq says Islamabad could be the next target of the Modi government if Indian forces are not responded timely in Srinagar. Addressing Kashmir Solidarity Multi-parties Conference’ on Thursday, he said Modi government was bent upon turning Pakistan into a desert. The ultimate agenda of Hidutva gangs led Indian government was Akhand Bharat which could be confronted only if the rulers in Islamabad would act courageously against enemy’s designs, he said. Speakers included Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Islami Tehreek Secretary General Arif Hussain Wahdi, Tanzeem-e-Islami head Hafiz Akif Saeed, Naujwanane Pakistan head Abdullah Hameed Gul, Jamaiat Ittehadul Ulema Pakistan president Maulana Abdul Malik, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch and others. Sirajul Haq said it seemed the rulers were waiting for complete ethnic cleansing of the besieged people of Kashmir. The government, he said, did nothing practical to challenge the Indian occupied forces since the day New Delhi abrogated the special status of the region. It was expected that the government would try to create a national consensus and unite the political leadership for the cause but it seemed the rulers were trying to divide the nation, he said. Siraj said the rulers who had already destroyed the economy seemed reluctant to create unity among people on Kashmir issue.

He said India had violated all international and mutual agreement by stripping off the autonomy of the held region. Now, he added, Islamabad must revoke all mutual agreement with New Delhi as a protest against Indian move on Kashmir. He said Kashmir was a matter of life and death for Pakistan and any conspiracy to put the issue in cold storage will be confronted with full force. The MYC council demanded the government take decisive measures in support of the people of IHK. The government was asked to ensure equal rights to the people of Azak Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan until the liberation of IHK and its accession to Pakistan. The meeting called for expediting diplomatic efforts to seek the support of international community particularly the Muslim world on Kashmir.