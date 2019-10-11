Share:

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat has said that joint operational exercises are the essence of today’s modern warfare.

The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-2019 was held at Pakistan Navy Tactical School (PNTS), Karachi, says a press release received here Thursday.

Addressing the event, Vice Admiral Kaleem expressed satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pakistan Navy fighting units and said that joint operational exercises are the essence of today’s modern warfare which affords desired level of training to undertake defence of the motherland.

The chief guest during interaction with officers and men appreciated their morale, level of preparedness and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants peace and prosperity in the region. However, he said, any act of aggression or misadventure will receive a befitting response. “Pakistan Navy is fully capable to counter any act of aggression by the adversary,” he said.

He also appreciated the efforts put in by the exercise participants for practically manifesting war fighting plans in North Arabian Sea.

Navy’s platforms and personnel remain vigilant and combat ready to guard the sea frontiers and defending maritime interests. The RIBAT series is focused on validating Navy’s war fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to Grey-Hybrid warfare. In this regard, during RIBAT-2019, special emphasis was laid to manifest war plans of Navy in sync with Air Force to achieve higher level of synergy between the two sister services.