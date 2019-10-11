Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) organised a hands-on training session regarding medico-legal examination for medico-legal officers and police surgeons at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) on Thursday.

Member Inspection Team Sindh High Court Abdul Razzaq and Karachi Police Chief CCPO Ghulam Nabi Memon also attended the session to observe the training standard and quality.

Later on, they visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory, and also had a meeting with the officials of the international center.

In the meeting, these higher officials expressed their satisfaction over the management and establishment of the laboratory.

As many as 25 medico-legal officers and police surgeons attended the training session, which was conducted by Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, SFDL Project Director, and Dr Nouman Rasool, SFDL Technical Manager.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, on occasion, said that the SFDL laboratory had been established at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, which works as a part of Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

He said that among various aspects of Forensic Science today, Medico-legal examination was of great importance as the purpose of medico-legal evidence was to aid the investigation and prosecution of an accused. This inquest is majorly used in sexual assault and homicide cases; however, it also aids the cases where the medical cause of death is not certain or known. To provide insights into this type of inquest, he said.

He said that the training session was focused on importance of medico-legal examination and probative evidence which could be collected from a person for DNA analysis. The current practice of medico-legal investigations in Pakistan is not up to the mark and one of the most important reasons is lack of proper training of the MLOs conducting those inquests, he added.

He, talking about the laboratory, said that the state-of-the-art facility of forensic DNA analysis was developed according to international standards containing qualified and trained staff and highly advanced technology. This laboratory is established to help police and prosecution to provide speedy and transparent justice to common people, he said.

Dr Nouman Rasool delivered a comprehensive lecture on the importance of medico-legal investigations in forensic DNA analysis, and also shared some of the major cases from his forensic experience. He explained the threats which can arise due to improper conduction of a medicolegal investigation. He informed the participants that what kind of evidence can be collected during examination for further DNA analysis. Based on this, he answered different questions asked by participants regarding the difficulties which they face during an investigation.

The participants visited the forensic DNA laboratory where they were briefed about the workflow in the laboratory. They congratulated the administration of ICCBS and government of Sindh for establishing a state-of-the-art forensic facility in Karachi.

At the end of the training, Prof Dr Khalid M Khan Senior Professor ICCBS distributed certificate among participants. He appreciated the learning passion of participants and reminded them of their responsibilities as an integral part of nation’s justice system.