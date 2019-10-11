Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has suggested Sarfraz Ahmed to take some time off from international cricket to regain his form back. Pakistan captain Sarfraz has been facing the heat after the team lost on Wednesday to the inexperienced Sri Lankan side 3-0 in the T20I series. In the wake of that, Latif has urged him to take a break but the former cricketer is sure that he won’t listen as this was the case with Kamran Akmal as well, he said. “When you are under pressure, then I believe one should avoid one or two games. This is the same thing I said to Kamran Akmal to take a rest for four, five months but no one wants to take the rest,” said Latif. Furthermore, Latif also criticised Sarfraz’ decision to move up in the batting order. The skipper came up to bat at No 4 but managed to score only 17 runs leaving the team under dire pressure. He also pointed out that Sarfaraz was also missing the mark with his wicket-keeping, as a number of chances were dropped by him. “Skipper Sarfraz doesn’t seem confident at all and he is not doing well with the bat as well so going at number four was not a wise decision.”