- 3:21 PM | October 11, 2019 Turkey not fighting Kurds but YPG/PKK terrorists
- 3:01 PM | October 11, 2019 Sindh govt approves extension in Rangers' powers in Karachi
- 2:29 PM | October 11, 2019 Dr Firdous says China rejects Indian narrative on Kashmir issue
- 2:22 PM | October 11, 2019 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
- 1:39 PM | October 11, 2019 Ilhan Omar accuses Trump of xenophobia after he slams her as ‘America-hating socialist’
- 12:40 PM | October 11, 2019 AC sends Nawaz on 14-day physical remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
- 12:08 PM | October 11, 2019 Army dismiss three officers from service over misconduct: ISPR
- 12:04 PM | October 11, 2019 Explosion reported at Iranian oil tanker off Jeddah
- 11:07 AM | October 11, 2019 AC extends Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail's judicial remand till October 28
- 10:38 AM | October 11, 2019 PM Khan questions international media for continuously ignoring human rights crisis in IOK
- 10:07 AM | October 11, 2019 NAB to present Nawaz Sharif before accountability court today
- 9:22 AM | October 11, 2019 Super Typhoon Hagibis forecast to be most powerful to hit Tokyo since 1958
- 8:17 AM | October 11, 2019 Trump rolls out three ways to deal with Turkey amid 'Operation Peace Spring'
- 10:44 PM | October 10, 2019 EU Ambassador expresses concern over Kashmir crisis
- 9:23 PM | October 10, 2019 Ahsan Iqbal says PTI will ruin economy in 1 more year
- 9:16 PM | October 10, 2019 UNDP to help with water provision in GB
- 7:58 PM | October 10, 2019 Sikh pilgrims from Sindh to reach Lahore on special train
- 6:12 PM | October 10, 2019 Chairman Kashmir Council-EU wants non-violent Kashmir resolution
- 5:59 PM | October 10, 2019 Three injured, one child dead in Rajanpur manhole fall
- 5:54 PM | October 10, 2019 Dharabi Lake to be developed as tourist resort: CM Buzdar