KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the results of the Clean Karachi campaign are coming out and the people of Karachi are very much satisfied with the campaign.

This he said while visiting various areas of District Malir on Thursday under Clean Karachi Campaign. On this occasion DC Malir Abdul Halim Jagirani was also present.

Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also reviewed the cleanliness work in 10 union councils of DMC Malir. Provincial Minister Murtaza Baloch expressed strong resentment at the pile of rubbish lying on the road in UC One and ordered it to be lifted immediately.

The minister also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in Majid Colony, Muzaffarabad, Sherpao Colony, Hussaini Chorangi, Mehran Highway, Marvi Goth, Malir Bakra Peri and Gharibabad. Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also directed the immediate disposal of Radio Pakistan Gaddafi Town’s garbage.

On the eve of the visit, MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah proposed the provincial minister to clear the garbage along the Marvi Goth Malir river and build a family park over there. The provincial minister directed DC Malir to allocate the proposed site for the park and take steps to construct the park.

Baloch also issued orders to ensure quick sanitation, litter transfer and sewerage drain out in UC Garibabad. He also directed the immediate disposal of the garbage on the Khokhrapar Vriyu Jokhio Goth Tudu drain.

The Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the Clean Karachi campaign was getting good results under the direction of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and expressed his hope that Karachi would soon present a beautiful scene.

“Despite the non-cooperation of the Chinese company in Malir, the district administration is working well with the DMC Malir and we will serve the people at all costs,” he said.