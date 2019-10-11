Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday bid farewell to Sikh yatrees departing to attend 550th birthday celebrations of Sikh religious leader Baba Guru Nanak, at City Railway Station.

Special train carrying 800 Sikh yatrees was beautifully decorated. The train departed for Nankana Sahib to attend the 550th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a disciple of the Sikh community. Speaking on the occasion, the governor felicitated all Sikh community on the 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

He said running of special train for the yatrees purpose of the minority community by the Minister for Railways on the directives of PM was a good omen. Speaking to the media, the governor said that he would soon talk to Prime Minister for the construction of the Gurdwara in Karachi. He said that unlike India, minorities have equal status in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants of the 21st National Security Workshop of the National Defense University here Ismail said that unlike in the past, the law and order situation in the country was under control and satisfying and economic, cultural and other activities including development are going on fast pace. Best policies of the current government made it successful.

“The government is pursuing a vision of uniform development and prosperity all over the country. In this regard, the federal government has announced a package of Rs 162 billion for Karachi,” he added.

Those attending the four-week course under National Defense University include senators, members of the National and Provincial Assembly, armed forces officers, senior bureaucrats, civil society members. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that 70,000 Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and the country also lost $250 billion in the war.

“The government is doing its best for restoration of lasting peace in Afghanistan. Efforts are being made to find a political solution to the issue,” he added.

Ismail further said that Pakistan strongly condemned the steps taken by India in occupied Kashmir and appealed the UN to influence India to lift the curfew in occupied Kashmir.

Ismail said that the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly exposed the real issue of Kashmir all over the world, while the Kashmir problem had to be resolved according to the aspirations of the people there and the UN resolutions.

He said that the performance of Army, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies is commendable. Crime ratio was very low in Karachi as compared to the other cities of the world.

The governor said that the current government was facing many challenges. The government was ensuring economic reforms which had started yielding positive impacts while the income tax net was also increasing. The market has witnessed a sharp decline in the current account deficit and the current trade deficit. He said that the present government was working day and night for basic services to the people adding that inflation, unemployment and other problems were temporary.

The governor said that ongoing mega projects to beautify the city were in the final stages, adding that the present government has expanded the scope of KIDCL and implemented SIDCL which is being implemented throughout the province. Health cards have been issued to provide health care to people, under which medical facilities up to Rs 720,000 per person are being given.

Imran Ismail said that there are huge opportunities for investment, tourism and sports in the province, while Karachi Northern Bypass is being widened from 2 lanes to 6 lanes. Besides, Lyari Expressway will also be developed for heavy traffic.

Responding to a question about the health card, the governor said that the Sindh government was not a part of the programme yet.