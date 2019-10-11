Share:

LAHORE - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)was signed between Punjab Assembly and Democracy Reporting International (DRI) for enhancing working efficiency of MPAs and Assembly staff here on Thursday. Democracy Reporting International (DRI) team, headed by Country Representative Javed Ahmad Malik, held a meeting with Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti in the Assembly Chambers before signing the MoU. During the meeting, views were exchanged for enhancing working efficiency of the Assembly Members (MPAs) and Assembly staff. The MoU aims at enabling the Assembly members to do effective legislation by taking advantage of each other’s experiences. According to the agreement, workshops will soon be organized for the Assembly members. Director General Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Luk, Special Secretary Ch Amir Habib, Deputy Secretary Legislation Punjab Assembly Khalid Mehmood were also present. Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has always endeavored for betterment of the Assembly Members (MPAs) and the Assembly staff.

He said DRI could play important role in bringing the Punjab Assembly and the people of four provinces closer to each other and this will create atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood in the country.