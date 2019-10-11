Share:

Police raided the house of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) worker, Yusuf, alias ‘Baroodi’ Friday.

Local police seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from his residence, claimed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The SSP revealed that the weaponry could’ve been used for nefarious purposes. A prior criminal record already exists against the MQM-L worker.

Yesterday (Thursday), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was charged by Metropolitan Police over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

The MQM founder was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act upon his arrival at Southwark police station today.

Altaf Hussain was produced before District Judge Emma Arbuthnot, Chief Magistrate at Westminster Court, where he was granted conditional bail.

The conditions are: A ban on making speeches to the media; Must remain at the residence between midnight and 9:am; and Passport to remain in

custody.