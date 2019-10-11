Share:

Rawalpindi - The closing ceremony of the first national conference titled “Interfaith Dialogue in the 21st Century” by the Department of Islamic Studies held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Thursday.

The conference was organised in collaboration with Paigham e Pakistan on the 9th and 10th October. The conference aimed at bringing better understanding of the variant religious communities so that followers of every belief system are able to better appreciate the spiritual truths and strive for practical action.

On the occasion, Maleeha Asghar, Member KP Assembly, was the chief guest who also appreciated the efforts of Fatima Jinnah Women University and the message of Paigham e Pakistan that emphasised to promote Paigham e Pakistan’s messages across the board. She said everyone has to take part to make Pakistan a peaceful country for us and other minorities as well.

The guest of honour was Ramesha Singh Arora. He said all of this makes clear that interfaith dialogue is one aspect of a growing global culture of dialogue both between and within nations, religions, and cultures that all share the common goal of increased understanding, peaceful coexistence, and expanded cooperation in addressing the most serious issues facing the global community today.

In the conference, research scholars, faculty members and students from various universities had collaborated and made the conference a success. The day ended with distribution of souvenirs and a group photo of all guest speakers, chief guest, and participants in the conference.

The guest speakers of the conference were Dr Muhsina Munir Professor, Department of Islamic Studies Lahore College for Women University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Arshad Munir Associate Professor, Department of Islamic Studies University of Gujrat, Gujrat, Dr. Shah Mohiyuddin Hashmi Dean/Chairman, Department of Islamic Thought and Culture Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, Dr. Zia Ur Rehman Assistant Professor, Department of Islamic Studies Islamia University, Bahawalpur, Brigadier Samson Simon Sharaf Sitara e Imtiaz (Retired) Rector, St Mary’s College, Dr. Kalyan Singh Assistant Professor GC University, Lahore and Dr. Seema Farzad.