LAHORE - Punjab Assembly is meeting here today on the requisition submitted by the Opposition. Speaker Punjab Assembly will chair the sitting. The Assembly will hold debate on Kashmir issue, health services, dengue control, law and order and price hike.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly has threatened to submit resignations of its members representing the party in different standing committees of the House. This was decided at a party meeting chaired by Rana Mohammad Iqbal on Thursday.

The resignations will be submitted on Saturday in protest against non-issuance of production orders of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and government’s decision to deny Hamza the chairmanship of the public accounts committee.