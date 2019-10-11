Share:

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Norway and desires to strengthen its relations in all spheres especially in political, economic and educational fields.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Norway Kjell-Gurnar Erikson at the Parliament House on Friday. Chairman Senate underscored the need for high level visits and parliamentary exchanges to deepen bilateral cooperation as well as to develop understanding for each other’s on important global and regional developments. Chairman Senate observed that parliamentary friendship groups can play a robust role in bringing two nations more closer.

Regarding investment, he said that Norway has been a promising partner for investment and development cooperation in Pakistan. He stressed the need to enhance trade volume from its current level.

Sanjrani also briefed the Ambassador about the situation prevailing in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that worst humanitarian crisis has erupted in the occupied valley due to long-drawn curfew and lockdown. “Women, Children and elderly people are the worst sufferers and there is no communication network”, Chairman Senate observed. He said that there is shortage of medicine, food items and other necessities in the area. He said that global community must come forward to play its role in ending the crisis. “Pakistan wants peace in the region and beyond, however, unfortunately the Indian side took steps which proved detrimental to regional stability and peace”, Chairman Senate remarked. Norwegian Ambassador also termed the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir highly worrisome and called for resolving the issue through peaceful means.

Chairman Senate informed the Ambassador that steps are being taken for promotion of game of football in Pakistan. He said assistance and support from Norwegian experience in the game would be welcomed to benefit the local football associations. Norwegian Ambassador assured his cooperation in this regard while appreciating the initiative of the Chairman Senate. He said that football associations of the two sides can be engaged with each other to promote the game of football in Pakistan.