ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to complete legal and administrative reforms to revive sick industries under a comprehensive plan within sixty days.

Chairing the economic team meeting, he said it is government’s priority to run economic system in a sustainable manner to generate employment opportunities, enhance investors’ trust and promote local industries.

The Prime Minister called for collaboration with the private sector for promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises. He directed to give importance to small industrial units so that employment opportunities can be generated.

Imran Khan directed to present a complete action plan for promotion of SMEs carrying specific time limit to achieve different targets.

Regarding provision of facilities to the construction sector, the Prime Minister was told that industries related to this field will soon be provided tax concessions.

Imran Khan asked his finance advisor to devise a plan of action about sales tax on steel and cement industries with the cooperation of FBR, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and provincial governments.

The Prime Minister stressed that frequent meetings with the economic team frequently is aimed at creating inter-ministerial harmony. Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised about 687 sick industrial units, which can be revived immediately.

Advancement of small and medium industries, revival of sick industries and facilitation of construction sector came under discussion in the meeting.