ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) will express its concern in the parliament for not calling the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) despite passing of around eight months.

“I will raise the matter for continuously ignoring the CCI meeting in the upcoming national assembly session,” parliamentary leader of PML-N Khwaja Muhammad Asif told The Nation on Thursday.

The national assembly session is expected to be summoned by the end of current month. Sources said that Sindh and Balochistan may soon submit a requisition in the body to constitutionally bind it to summon the meetings to discuss inter-provincial matters. The provinces, the sources said, had decided the common agenda for the meeting in around two months as earlier there was no consensus on the agenda. The smaller provinces including Balochistan and Sindh had some reservations over the agenda which were later resolved.

The unanimously approved agenda, the sources said, has been referred to concerned section but no meeting was planned as yet. About the agenda of the meeting, the sources said, distribution of water among the provinces is one of the agenda items. The upcoming meeting will also review percentage of implementation of previous issues settled in the last meeting.

Background discussion with opposition parties members revealed, other opposition parties will also support Pakistan Muslim League (N) for raising the matter about not calling the meeting.